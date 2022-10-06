Strange cloud formation cause panic in Las Vegas as locals confuse it with nuclear test

Residents of Las Vegas got scared last Sunday as they saw a giant cloud with the shape of a mushroom, thinking that it might be a nuclear explosion.

The images show the clouds taking a gigantic mushroom shape with a rusty color of the evening, causing an apocalyptic scenery.

Lots of people took a photo of the phenomenon and recorded the unusual natural event.

🇺🇸 | Fenómeno natural causa pánico en Las Vegas. Residentes se asustaron pensando que se trababa de un ataque nuclear. pic.twitter.com/IEmf7HRMhh — Alerta Mundial (@AIertaMundiaI) October 3, 2022

No exact explication was provided for the phenomenon which alerted the public and went viral on social media.

However, the reactions on social media show that the natural phenomenon caused fear among the locals.