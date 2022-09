News Life Swiss glaciers see unprecedented melt this year

Published September 28,2022

This picture taken on September 2, 2022 above Ulrichen shows glaciologist and head of 'Glacier Monitoring in Switzerland' (GLAMOS) network Matthias Huss during a visit with his team on the Gries glacier to takes readings of measuring equipments (AFP)

The glaciers in the Swiss Alps have melted more than ever this year, according to scientists.



Due to the low snowfall in winter and the persistent heat waves in summer, around three cubic kilometres of ice were lost, an expert commission of the Swiss Academy of Sciences reported on Wednesday.



This corresponds to more than 6% of the glacier volume.



Climate change has meant that less snow is falling at lower altitudes in recent years, while the melting period is beginning ever earlier in the year.



According to the Academy, the snow cover that protects the glaciers from the sun was thinner than ever last spring.



In addition, there were large amounts of Saharan dust between March and June. The dust-covered snow therefore absorbed more solar energy and melted faster, they said.



The intense summer heat then further damaged the ice.



On average, the Swiss glaciers lost 3 metres in thickness this year, according to the measurements.



Smaller glaciers such as the Pizol glacier, the Vadret dal Corvatsch and the Schwarzbachfirn have now practically disappeared, the academy reported. Measurements have therefore been stopped there.