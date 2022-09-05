Underwater photo of meeting point of America and Europe goes viral

A Twitter user has recently shared an interesting photo, where a diver managed to capture the moment where he put his hands both in America and Europe at the same time.

This is possible in a town in Iceland, where there is the possibility to dive into frozen waters and swim between tectonic plates of both continents.

Across the world, there are lots of natural incidents and phenomena that attract attention. However, this particular phenomenon in Iceland is not very well known.

The place where this kind of event is possible is the National Park of Thingvellir, where Thingvellir Lake is located.

In the lake, there is a crack that divides the tectonic plates of Europe and America.

Este buzo está tocando en esta foto dos continentes diferentes al mismo tiempo (América a la izquierda y Europa a la derecha).



Las placas se separan 2,5 centímetros al año.



📍 Parque Nacional Thingvellir en Islandia. pic.twitter.com/1fuU0dxPSg — Francisco Poleo (@FranciscoPoleoR) August 25, 2022

In the post, the diver put himself between these plates and managed to take a photo that went viral.

He could be seen widening his arms, while he was able to touch both plates almost without an effort.

Besides enjoying the scene, a lot of people seemed especially puzzled seeing that both continents can be touched in a particular place.