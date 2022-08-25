News Life Scientists say dugong in China is 'functionally extinct'

Researchers have declared the dugong marine mammal to be extinct in China.



According to a study published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, only three fishermen interviewed in the past five years said they had seen one of the animals, which are also called fork-tailed manatees or "sea pigs."



There have been no verified field observations in the region for 23 years. Historical records of dugong sightings peaked around 1960 and then declined rapidly from 1975 onwards.



"Based on these findings, we are forced to conclude that dugongs have experienced rapid population collapse during recent decades and are now functionally extinct in China," the scientists said.



"Our study provides evidence of a new regional loss of a charismatic marine megafaunal species, and the first reported functional extinction of a large vertebrate in Chinese marine waters."



Dugongs have historically inspired myths and stories about mermaids and sirens.



The rapid decline of the dugong population is a "sobering reminder" that extinction of a species can occur before effective conservation measures can be taken, the researchers said.









































