Sweetest day of all: World Chocolate Day

Chocolate is undeniably the first thing that comes to mind on special occasions like romantic connections, birthdays and weddings and it has become the most prominent gift items around the world in decades.

Every year July 7 is commemorated due to chocolate's introduction to Europe in 1550, and the first World Chocolate Day was celebrated in 2009.

A lot of research into this edible treasure has found that it is a powerful source of antioxidants, plus it helps to improve blood flow, lower blood pressure, and reduce the risk of heart disease. It also increases serotonin and dopamine levels, which helps to boost mood.

All around the world on this date, candy stores, and local suppliers place their best-loved merchandise on sale so that everyone, both young and old, can enjoy a bite.