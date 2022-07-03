IF YOURE WATCHING THIS, I AM DEAD: FAMOUS YOUTUBER, MINECRAFT STREAMER DIES

On July 1, the passing of Technoblade, a 23-year-old famous YouTuber and Minecraft streamer, was revealed, who died due to cancer he was diagnosed with one year ago.

The creator has also left an emotional farewell message:

This posthumous message, titled "so long nerds" and read by his father in a white room, starts like this: "Hello everyone, Technoblade here. If you are watching this, I am dead. So, let's sit down and have a real chat. My real name is Alex."

"Thank you all for supporting my content over the years," ends the note of Technoblade,"

"I love you guys, Technoblade out."

Technoblade's mother has also written a gratitude message for more than 11 million subscribers of her son.