Nearly 1,000 die in Netherlands due to congestion in emergency services

Nearly 1,000 patients die every year due to congestion in emergency service rooms, the Dutch association of emergency doctors ( NVSHA ) said on Wednesday.

NVSHA Chairman David Baden blamed the congestion on a shortage of specialist doctors and nurses.

A study in the UK that involved more than 5 million patients on the risk of death calculated that an extra patient died for every 191 who had to wait for four to six hours. A six to eight-hour wait results in one extra death per 82 patients.

NVSHA said that 940 "unnecessary deaths" occur annually after an emergency room admission.

Baden stressed at least 1,200 new emergency service doctors are needed to tackle the problem.

Meanwhile, lawmakers will discuss in parliament staff shortages in healthcare on July 6.