Turkish taught as elective foreign language in Uganda

Turkey this year established the Yunus Emre Institute in Uganda to widen understanding of the Turkish culture.

Turkish was added to the foreign languages taught at Makerere University in the capital Kampala.

"A Turkish Language Teaching Center was established at Makerere University, where Turkish will now be taught as an elective foreign language," Abdullah Kutalmış Yalçın, vice president of the Yunus Emre Institute, said at the opening ceremony.

Hawa Kasule, a teacher at the university's Department of English, told Anadolu Agency this collaboration will have far-reaching bilateral benefits.

"Several Turkish companies have been established in Uganda and there is a growing demand for local Turkish speakers. This initiative will create a pool of Turkish speakers and enhance their marketability in the job market," Hawa said.

GROWING DEMAND



Ibrahim Ssali, the rector for Islamic Call University in Kampala, said Yunus Emre Institute will deepen bonds with Turkey in Africa.

"There is a huge demand for Turkish machinery, textile among others because they are cheap compared to other European countries, yet of good quality, this means, the demand for those who can speak Turkish and trade in Turkey is growing," Ibrahim said.

He added that engagements are underway to establish a Turkish cultural center at his university.

Ed Menya at Istanbul University told Anadolu agency that Yunus Emre Institute is the cultural ambassador of Turkey in Africa.

"It is important for Turkey to create an agenda based on culture of such a huge population and I believe Yunus Emre is a true representation of such interaction, teaching how culture builds bridges between peoples of varying ethnicities," Menya said.