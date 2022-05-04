English club Blackburn Rovers host Eid prayers at Ewood Park

English Premier League club Blackburn Rovers have hosted Eid prayers at their home stadium, Ewood Park.

On the occasion of the Muslim holiday, the club in a tweet on Monday said: "Eid Mubarak from everyone at Blackburn Rovers."

It also posted a video of the event on its Twitter account and published a photo gallery on its website.

Eid al-Fitr is a holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.