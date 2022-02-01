Harvard leads URAP 2021-2022 best global university rankings

Harvard University has become the leader among top global universities, according to one of the global authorities in education rankings.

University Ranking by Academic Performance (URAP) developed by the Informatics Institute of Turkey's Middle East Technical University (METU) published the 2021-2022 edition of the best global universities' rankings.

The new edition evaluates more than 3,000 universities in the overall ranking on academic research and reputation.

The US leads the overall ranking with Harvard University in the top spot, followed by the University of Toronto, University College London and Stanford University.

Rounding out the top five is the University of Oxford in the UK.

Other entries in the top 10 rankings were Johns Hopkins University, the University of Cambridge, the University of Michigan, the University of Washington Seattle and Tsinghua University, respectively

For global rankings, URAP employs indicators of research performance including the number of articles, citations, total documents, article impact total, citation impact total and international collaboration.

TURKISH UNIVERSITIES IN 'WORLD'S TOP 500' LIST

URAP also published the results of the rankings for 203 universities in Turkey.

The universities were evaluated by 11 ranking institutions including METU URAP, the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), Center for World University Rankings (CWUR), Centre for Science and Technology Studies Leiden (LEIDEN), National Taiwan University (NTU), Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings (QS), Round University Ranking (RUR), Scimago Institutions Rankings (SCIMAGO), Times Higher Education World University Rankings (THE), US News & World Report (US News), and Ranking of World Universities (WEBOMETRICS).

Ten Turkish universities were among the "World's Top 500 Universities" in 2021, the URAP report showed.

METU, Boğaziçi, Hacettepe and Istanbul universities were the top four of Turkey's 10 most successful universities.

METU was the only Turkish university that was included in three of the "World's Top 500 Universities" rankings, while Boğaziçi, Hacettepe and Istanbul universities were included in two of the rankings made by 11 ranking institutions, said a report by METU URAP.

METU was listed 425th by RUR, 484th by US News and 497th by WEBOMETRICS, while Boğaziçi University was ranked 387th by RUR and 287th by US News.

Hacettepe University took the 456th spot on LEIDEN and 388th on RUR, while Istanbul University ranked 450th on ARWU and 376th on LEIDEN.

Six universities that made it to one of the top 500 rankings were Istanbul Technical University (ITU), Bilkent University, Koç University, Sabancı University, Çankaya University and Istanbul Bilgi University.