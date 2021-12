Turkish celebrity Elif Kocaman, onetime holder of the Guinness record for the world's shortest woman, passed away on Thursday.

After battling pneumonia for two days in a hospital in the southeastern Osmaniye province, Kocaman died at the age of 33.

In 2009 she was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for her stature of 72 centimeters (28 inches), but in 2011 lost her title to Bridgette Jordan of the US, who was 69 cm (27 in) tall.