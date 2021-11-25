Turkish anti-addiction body opens cartoon contest for submissions

The 6th International Green Crescent Cartoon Contest is now open for applications, organizers announced on Thursday.

This year's contest theme is Breaking Free of Addiction, Green Crescent General Manager M. Nurullah Atalan said in a statement.

For the first time in the contest's history, submission in the Under 16 category will be accepted, he added.

"We are excited to receive works created by our youth, by both professional and amateur adult cartoon artists alike on the theme of 'Breaking Free of Addiction'," Atalan said.

This year's jury also includes prominent Turkish cartoon artist Varol Yaşaroğlu, according to the statement.

To draw attention to and raise awareness about addiction, the Green Crescent is organizing the 6th annual contest, the statement added.

"Submissions will remain open to all artists both professional and amateur worldwide on cartooncontest.yesilay.org.tr until January 31, 2022," it said.

Noting that last year 1,088 participants from 69 countries submitted 2,034 works to the International Green Crescent Cartoon Contest, Atalan said: "As Green Crescent, we care about young people's contribution to our struggle by becoming conscious of these issues through our joint projects and staying away from addictions."

"It is our priority to contribute to raising healthy and addiction-free generations in our country as well as in the world," he added. "In this context, we are excited to receive works created by our youth, by both professional and amateur adult cartoon artists alike on the theme of 'Breaking Free of Addiction'."

The Green Crescent will award a total of 90,000 Turkish liras (around $7,495). The winner will receive 15,000 liras, the runner-up will receive 12,500 liras, and third position-holder will receive 10,000 liras, the statement added.

Established in 1920, the Turkish Green Crescent is a non-profit and non-governmental organization that aims to empower youth and adults with factual information about drugs to help them make informed decisions against different kinds of addictions, such as alcohol, tobacco, drugs, and gambling, according to its website.

The organization currently has 120 branches within Turkey, with 81 representatives in different cities around the country.