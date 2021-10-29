Statuary heads of Greek gods unearthed in ancient city in Turkey

The statuary heads of two Greek gods have been unearthed in an ancient city in western Turkey, according to an archaeologist working at the site.

The heads of both Aphrodite, the goddess of love, and Dionysus, the god of wine, were discovered, excavation coordinator Gokhan Coskun told Anadolu Agency.

Noting that the statues' bodies were found in a previous dig, Coskun, an archaeologist at Dumlupinar University, said the heads were unearthed during recent excavations in a creek bed in the ancient city of Aizanoi.

"These are important findings for us, as they show that the polytheistic culture of ancient Greece existed for a long time without losing its importance in the Roman era," he said. "The findings suggest that there may have been a sculpture workshop in the region."

Modern Turkey is the site of many ancient Greek and Roman era settlements.

With a history dating back 5,000 years, Aizanoi, situated 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the Kütahya city center, was included in the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List in 2012.