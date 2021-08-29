Bangladesh remembers national poet on anniversary of death of Kazi Nazrul Islam

Millions of people in Bangladesh and India are remembering eminent poet Kazi Nazrul Islam as a symbol of humanity and multiculturalism on the 45th anniversary of his death.

Records and experts indicate that the poet popularly known as Kobi Nazrul, had a wonderful character who simultaneously expressed love and rebellion for humanity and awakened people to revolt against oppression.

In the history of Bangla literature, his position is unique while his hundreds of songs highlighting Muslim, Hindu cultures and religions, took him to unparalleled heights in both communities.

During the massive movement against British colonial rule on the Indian sub-continent, Nazrul's rebellious poems and songs inspired the masses.

The "National Poet" and "Rebel Poet" in Bangladesh, was born in a remote village in India's West Bengal in 1899 to a poor Muslim family.

He was taken to Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, from Kolkata, India in critical condition in May 1972 because he lost his ability to talk and sense due to illness.

STRUGGLES IN LIFE

The poverty-stricken Nazrul lost his father at the age of 10 in 1908. That forced him to start working as a caretaker at a local school to help replace his father's income.

The teen later became muazzin of a mosque -- declaring the Islamic call to prayer five times a day.

Amid huge drawbacks, Nazrul still managed to study up to class 10, or high school, but he did not sit for the matriculation pre-test examination.

During that time, he worked at a bakery and tea stall in West Bengal and performed at a local theatre.

He was given the moniker, "Dukhu Mia," meaning "Sad Man" for the struggles he had to endure.

The poet joined the British-ruled Indian Army in 1917. Despite a career as a soldier, he wrote revolutionary poems and essays and left the military in 1920.

CAREER IN MEDIA AND REVOLT

Nazrul's career as a journalist began with the publication of the evening daily Nabajug (New Age) in July 1920. He started a fortnightly magazine, Dhumketu, (Comet) in August 1922.

He was arrested and sentenced to jail on sedition charges because of his political poem, Anandamoyeer Agomone, or In Arrival of Joy, in 1923.

He wrote many masterpieces while in prison, including Obhishap (Curse), Jater Namey Bajjati (Misdeeds in the Name of Nationality) and Shikal Para Chhal (Trick of Handcuffed).

He was reputed for his poem Bidrohi (Rebellious) that inspired people to stand against British colonial regime and fight for liberation.

In recognition of his outstanding contribution to Bangla literature and culture, Dhaka University awarded him an honorary degree in 1974 while he was awarded the prestigious Ekushey Padak in 1976 -- the second-highest civilian award in Bangladesh.

SYMBOL OF HUMANITY

Nazrul wrote 3,000 songs, excluding hundreds of Islamic songs, 600 poems, three novels and 43 essays, according to the Kobi Kazi Nazrul Institute, a national leading academic facility in Bangladesh.

A professor of Bangla literature at Dhaka University said Nazrul was a man of wander who showed utmost humanity and tolerance and at the same time a thundering voice against oppression.

"He wrote nearly 100 songs dedicated to Hindu Mother Goddess, Maa Kali, popularly known as Shyama Shangeet, with great respect to Kali that is even tougher for a devoted Hindu," Md. Shahjahan Mian told Anadolu Agency.

On the other hand, Nazrul's Islamic songs placed him in the hearts of millions of Muslims where he highlighted humanitarian aspects of Islam.

"Nazrul was a man of all who surpassed religious or ethnic limitations," said Mian.

Referring to his great love for the oppressed, he said: "Nazrul has written many poems highlighting the oppression against the working people, including day laborers and others."

Underlining Nazrul as a man of multiculturalism, Mian opined that to establish tolerance and peace in the current war-torn world, Nazrul can be a pathfinder.

The man with a great heart and broadness, died Aug. 29, 1976, after a decades-long illness and was buried near the central mosque at Dhaka University, as he had wished during his lifetime, so that he could "listen to the sweet tone of the Azaan"-the Islamic call to prayer.