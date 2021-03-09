US, EU discuss cooperation on climate change

The decade of 2020-30 should be dedicated to action against climate change, the US special envoy on climate said Tuesday.

"I come here to renew conversations with our friends in Europe over our cooperation on climate," John Kerry said in a press statement ahead of joining the EU commissioner's weekly meeting.

During his Brussels visit, the US envoy will discuss with members of the EU executive body to coordinate the efforts of the bloc and US in countering climate change, in an ambition to set an example for the rest of the world.

The US envoy highlighted that "this decade, 2020 to 2030 must be the decade of action" because the Paris Climate Agreement, that President Joe Biden rejoined on the first day of his presidency, will not be enough on its own to stop global warming.

Biden will host a climate summit in April "to bring countries together to help raise ambition," Kerry explained.

"Trillions of dollars or euros or whatever the currency will be required. But every single economic analysis makes clear that it is more expensive for our citizens not to respond," Kerry pointed out, reminding of the alarming facts of climate change.

However, the US official sees the climate crisis as "the greatest opportunity that we've had since, perhaps, the industrial revolution" to deeply reform modern economies.