Turkish actor Rasim Oztekin dead at age 62

Turkish actor television, theater, and movie actor Rasim Oztekin died on Monday at age 62.

Oztekin passed away at an Istanbul hospital following a heart attack on Sunday, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Twitter.

"He was a family member in every home with a television," added Koca.

Oztekin had a history of heart problems, and in 2018 his pacemaker was replaced, according to local media.

Born in Istanbul in 1959, Oztekin was known especially for his work with veteran theater actor Ferhan Sensoy. He played in scores of films, plays, and TV series.

In 2016, Sensoy handed over to Oztekin a symbolic award for traditional Turkish theater titled Hasan Efendi Turban, named after a pioneering comedian.

Citing his health problems, in 2020 Oztekin passed the award onto fellow thespian Sevket Coruh.

On Monday, Turkish social media users went online to commemorate the veteran actor.

Most shared photos or video clips of Oztekin's performances.

On Instagram, prominent comedian Cem Yılmaz posted a photo with Oztekin from a movie set, lauding their "beautiful days" working together.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy also took to Twitter to express his condolences for the loss of the master actor.





