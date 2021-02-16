Basketball legend Jordan gives $10M for health clinics

American basketball legend and National Basketball Association (NBA) team owner Michael Jordan is donating $10 million to open two new clinics in his home state North Carolina.

The clinics, which are planned to open in 2022, will provide health services for people who do not have any or adequate health insurance in Wilmington, New Hanover County, according to a statement by Novant Health on Monday.

The regional health care network that serves in four states said the donation will bring health care to more rural and rural-adjacent communities in the region.

"Everyone should have access to quality health care, no matter where they live, or whether or not they have insurance. Wilmington holds a special place in my heart and it's truly gratifying to be able to give back to the community that supported me throughout my life," Jordan said in a statement.

Jordan, who is the principal owner and chairman of the NBA franchise Charlotte Hornets, had donated $7 million to Novant Health in 2017 to open two clinics in Charlotte that provide behavioral health and social support services to vulnerable communities in the area, according to the statement.

Although born in Brooklyn, New York, Jordan's family moved to Wilmington when he was five. He attended University of North Carolina where he made the game-winning shot in the 1982 NCAA National Championship.

Jordan was selected in the 1984 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls where he spent the majority of his career winning six championships and earning six NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award.

He was honored with five NBA MVP Awards during regular seasons, while he is referred to as "the greatest basketball player of all time," according to his official biography on NBA encyclopedia archive.





