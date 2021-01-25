SpaceX launches record 143 satellites on one rocket

US aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company SpaceX successfully launched 143 small satellites into space Sunday, a new record for a single rocket.

The Transporter-1 mission, delayed on Saturday due to adverse weather conditions, was successfully launched from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in the US state of Florida, SpaceX said in a statement.

A total of 133 commercial satellites and 10 of the company's own Starlink internet satellites will be placed in orbit as part of the mission.

"SpaceX's 10 Starlink satellites are intended to provide better coverage to those in the polar regions," it added.

SpaceX plans to establish a network of 12,000 satellites in Earth orbit with Starlink satellites which it aims to complete in 2027.





