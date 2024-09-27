Cyberattack by Islamophobies hits the UK

Passengers attempting to use free wifi services at some of the busiest train stations in the UK encountered an anti-Islam message on their screens. Following the incident, British Transport Police took action and detained a person linked to the attack.

The attack is reported to have been carried out by an employee of Global Reach Technology, the company that provides wifi services for Network Rail. The suspect was arrested on charges under the Computer Misuse Act 1990 and the Malicious Communications Act 1988. Authorities stated that no personal data was affected.

REFERENCES TO TERROR ATTACKS

The cyberattack occurred at a total of 19 train stations, including Manchester Piccadilly, Birmingham New Street, Edinburgh Waverley, and 10 stations in London. Passengers trying to connect to the wifi were met with a page titled "We Love You Europe" containing content referencing terror attacks.

Following the incident, the wifi service was quickly disabled and an investigation was launched. British Transport Police stated that investigations are ongoing and that they are working closely with Network Rail on the matter.

Network Rail emphasized that personal data was not affected and announced that the system would be reactivated by the weekend after security checks are completed. The third-party wifi provider, Telent, also stated that it is working with Network Rail and other relevant parties to address the cybersecurity breach.

Major stations affected include London Bridge, Paddington, King's Cross, Waterloo, and Liverpool Lime Street.












