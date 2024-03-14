Anti-Islam circles become more effective in spreading hate and racism agendas by using digital platforms

Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) President Ebubekir Şahin stated, "Anti-Islam circles have become more effective in spreading hate and racism agendas by actively using the digital space. As the media of the Islamic geography against the Western media, we have very crucial duties."

The Media and Islamophobia Forum, organized by RTÜK for the fourth time, was held with the theme "Islamophobia: Global and Local Dimensions". The forum, in which the Presidency of Communications, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Presidency of Religious Affairs, SETA, Ankara Bilim University, Erciyes University, Türk Telekom, and Halkbank were partners, took place at ATO Congresium.

RTÜK President Ebubekir Şahin started his speech at the opening of the forum by stating that Muslims have been subjected to genocide in Gaza for a long time. Şahin, expressing that Israel has trampled on human dignity, emphasized that Muslims, including women, children, and the elderly, are killed indiscriminately.

Şahin, who stated that the Western world's indifferent views that exclude the Islamic world from the global system are only watching the events with blinders, said, "But our leader, our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has made it his motto to be the protector of the helpless, is the defender of justice against Israel today, as he was yesterday. Under the leadership of our President, our people have always stood up against the treacherous attacks from the first day with their benevolence, prayers, and boycott campaigns against the oppressor."

Şahin reminded that in a caricature titled "Ramadan in Gaza" published in the French newspaper "Liberation" three days ago, a Gazan man chasing a mouse due to hunger and being scolded by a woman saying, "It's not time for iftar yet," was depicted.

Şahin, emphasizing that thousands of people have lost their lives due to hunger and thirst in Gaza, where food and medical supplies are not allowed to enter, said, "But this insolent French newspaper mocked the Gazans who struggle with hunger and lose their lives with the impertinent caricature it published."

Şahin said that the strategy of marginalizing Muslims initiated by the United States has triggered the Islamophobia virus, which is present in the cultural structure of many societies. He stated, "We, Muslims who live the religion of peace, are being marginalized by systematic hate speech and disinformation activities."

Şahin continued as follows: "With the advancement of technological capabilities, the media, along with the increasing presence of social media in our lives, has gained the power to influence people's perceptions and thoughts, thus changing their behaviors. In the creation and dissemination of negative perceptions and behaviors towards Islam and Muslims worldwide, the media plays the biggest role. Anti-Islam circles have become more effective in spreading hate and racism agendas by actively using the digital space. As the media of the Islamic geography against the Western media, we have very crucial duties. We must develop our international collaborations in the press field. It is imperative to create a new media order that can prevent misconceptions about Islam, tell the truth, and react instantly. We must tell the world that Islamophobia, not Islam, is a global threat."

"ALONG WITH THE POWER OF THE MEDIA, RESPONSIBILITY ALSO INCREASES"



Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Batuhan Mumcu stated that the issue of media and Islamophobia has become an increasingly important issue in today's world. Emphasizing that the media has a great influence as a tool shaping societies, Mumcu evaluated, "When used correctly, this influence can contribute to societal peace and understanding."

Mumcu explained that when the influence is misdirected or evaluated with a prejudiced perspective, the media becomes one of the most effective tools in spreading prejudices, discrimination, and Islamophobia.

Mumcu continued as follows: "In the fight against Islamophobia, the media has a critical role in shaping societal perceptions with the potential to build bridges between various cultures and beliefs. It should not be forgotten that along with the power of the media, responsibility also increases. The conflicts between Israel and Palestine have turned from just a political issue into a cultural and religious one. However, the way the Western media approaches these conflicts with an Islamophobic perspective is contrary to the principles of unbiased and objective journalism. This wrong approach of the Western media not only distorts the facts but also deepens the conflict and distances peace."

Drawing attention to the fact that the oppression and occupation suffered by Palestinians are generally associated with "terrorism" by the Western media, Mumcu said, "The majority of the Western media constantly labels Palestinians as 'radical Islamists' or 'terrorist groups' in order to justify the Israeli side and thus portray them as inhuman. However, most Palestinians are ordinary people and when their quest for rights is not presented fairly, they are pushed towards radicalization."

Mumcu emphasized that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is also a matter concerning human dignity and fundamental rights. "Gaza has been the cradle of many civilizations throughout history, a geography where different cultures have lived together. However, today these lands have become a place of conflicts and sorrows. Understanding and accurately conveying the human tragedy in this region is not only a political issue but also a necessity of respect for human rights."

"ISLAMOPHOBIA IS A VERY IMPORTANT THREAT THAT NEEDS TO BE FOUGHT AGAINST"



SETA General Coordinator Prof. Dr. Burhanettin Duran stated that focusing on a crucial issue such as Islamophobia in the media during a period when genocide is taking place in Gaza is valuable and beneficial.

Duran emphasized that Islamophobia is an important threat and should be fought against, stating, "Of course, we should also see that this is not only in the West. There is also a similar spread in the East. The current situation in India, which emerges as Islamophobic behavior towards Muslims under Hindu nationalism, gives very serious alarms."

Pointing out that Türkiye has undertaken important roles in the fight against Islamophobia, Duran said, "The efforts of both President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and all relevant units in Türkiye are commendable. I would also like to emphasize the role played by this symposium, RTÜK, and TRT in this regard."

Duran noted that March 15, recognized as the "International Day for Combating Islamophobia" by the UN General Assembly, has made significant contributions to Türkiye's efforts.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's message was also read at the opening of the forum.





















