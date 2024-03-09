Muslim worshippers killed at mosque during Friday prayer in northwestern Nigeria

Bandits attacked hundreds of Muslims performing Friday prayer at a rural mosque in northwestern Nigeria, according to community leaders.

The attack occurred in Anguwar Makera in the Kwasakwasa Community in the Birnin Gwari local government area as Muslims gathered for the prayer service at 2 p.m. local time.

Residents and community leaders confirmed the deaths and said many sustained various injuries.

Community leader Malam Muhammad Hudu said the bandits opened fire and the faithful were forced to run when they were observing the last section of the prayer.

Police spokesman Mansur Hassan confirmed the attack but declined to provide details.

The attack comes days after bandits abducted nine people in the Angwar Kanawa Birnin Gwari community of the state.

And 280 students and their teachers were abducted Thursday by bandits who invaded Local Education Authority Primary School in Kaduna state.

President Bola Tinubu condemned the abductions involving very vulnerable victims, internally displaced persons in Borno State and students in Kaduna State.

Tinubu directed security and intelligence agencies to immediately rescue the victims and ensure that justice is served against the perpetrators of the abominable acts, his spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said in a statement to Anadolu.













