Disturbing provocation in Denmark: Anti-ıslamic and racist Danske Patrioter targets Muslims and Quran

In recent months, both Sweden and Denmark have witnessed a surge in Islamophobia, with heinous assaults on the Quran becoming distressingly recurrent.



The "Danske Patrioter" group, known for their Islamophobic and racist stance, carried out the burning of the Quran before the Embassies of Pakistan, Algeria, Indonesia, and Morocco in Copenhagen. Shockingly, they repeated this act by setting fire to the Quran in front of a mosque in the city. The group, unfurling anti-Islam banners and chanting derogatory slogans, even livestreamed these actions on their social media platform.



These provocations occurred in the presence of law enforcement, and Facebook had taken measures to restrict some of the videos shared by the group on social media.



The intensification of attacks on the Quran in Sweden and Denmark has sparked widespread condemnation, underscoring the outcry against allowing such provocations to persist.



Dating back to April, an ultra-nationalist and Islamophobic group in Denmark initiated a series of attacks targeting the Turkish flag and the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Copenhagen. They proceeded to read the Quran in front of various embassy buildings while making offensive gestures and shouting anti-Islamic slogans.



This disturbing pattern continued, with the group setting fire to the Quran in front of mosques and embassy buildings, igniting public outrage and global criticism.

This string of provocations reached a distressing climax when the group set fire to the Quran in front of the Embassies of Türkiye, Iraq, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Iran on August 4. On August 7, they targeted the Embassies of Türkiye, Pakistan, Algeria, Indonesia, and Iran.



Despite conducting their provocations with apparent impunity and official approval, the group faced opposition from some Muslims and incurred condemnation from numerous countries, particularly Türkiye







