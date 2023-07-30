Copenhagen woman that tried to prevent Quran burning charged with "attempted theft"

In recent days, another disturbing incident targeting the Quran has occurred in Denmark. An anti-Islamic individual attempted to burn the Quran in broad daylight on a street, adding to the growing list of actions against the sacred text.



Kudüs Samarray, who has been living in Denmark since 2000, witnessed the incident and took action to prevent the burning of the Quran. However, he was attacked by the person responsible for the act and was stabbed in the shoulder during the confrontation.



Samarray recounted the incident, stating that she found the Quran burned on the roadside in Copenhagen and tried to remove it. This led to a confrontation with the person who had burned the Quran, and she was accused of theft.



During the altercation, the attacker placed shoes on the Quran with nails, and Samarray continued to be attacked while holding the holy book in her hand. She called the police for help, but when they arrived, the attacker falsely accused her of stealing his belongings.



Samarray emphasized that his main concern was to remove the shoes from the Quran as a result of his efforts. The case is ongoing, as Samarray is facing slander charges in addition to the attacks she endured during the incident.



Despite the incident occurring in front of the Iraqi Embassy, Samarray stated that she received no support from the embassy. Undeterred, she stands firm in his commitment to protect the Quran and expressed no regrets in defending its sanctity.



During the confrontation, when the group tried to take the Quran from Samarray, the police intervened and eventually returned the Quran to the group. Samarray voiced her strong opposition to the Quran's burning, but local media reports indicate that she was accused of "attempted theft" and questioned about her identity by the police.







