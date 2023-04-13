2 MUSLIM WOMEN REPORT ALLEGED HATE CRIME INVOLVING GUN THREAT IN CANADAS ONTARIO

Two Muslim women, a mother and daughter, reported an alleged hate crime that took place in Kitchener, a city in Canada's Ontario province on Wednesday morning.

According to a report by CTV News, the women said a stranger followed them with his car after morning prayers and pointed a gun at them.

"We rolled down the window, he rolled down his, then we just saw him pull out his phone and point it at us and we were like, okay that's weird. And suddenly, in the other hand, he pulled out a gun and pointed it at us," the daughter told CTV News.

The women were unharmed, but they were left in fear and shaken by the incident. The woman drove away, but the man allegedly followed them for some time.

The suspect is described as a 20-year-old white man wearing a dark hoodie and a face mask, as reported by Waterloo Regional Police.

The police department tweeted, "Continuing to investigate a report of a weapons incident in the area of Franklin Street North and Ottawa Street North in Kitchener. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or @WaterlooCrime."

The women reported experiencing the incident after leaving the mosque, and they believe it was hate-motivated.



















































