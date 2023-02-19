Türkiye commemorates victims of Hanau racist attack

Türkiye on Sunday commemorated the victims of a racist attack in the German town of Hanau in 2020, which claimed the lives of nine people, including four Turks.

"We commemorate all victims, especially our citizens, who lost their lives as a result of the racist and anti-Islamic attack in Hanau, Germany, three years ago, with respect and mercy," the Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

On Feb. 19, 2020, far-right extremist Tobias Rathjen attacked two cafes in the city of Hanau, killing nine young people and injuring five others. All the victims had migrant backgrounds.

Before the attack, the far-right extremist posted videos on the internet detailing his xenophobic views. He later killed his mother and himself.







