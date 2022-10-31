Ankara marks death of Turkish woman who lost family in 1993 Solingen attack

The Turkish president on Monday expressed his condolences over the death of Mevlüde Genç, who lost five members of her family in the 1993 attack by far-right extremists in the German city of Solingen.

"Despite the great pain she has experienced, the dignified and resolute stance of Mevlüde Genç will continue to set an example for Europe and all humanity," Erdoğan said on Twitter, after having a phone call with her husband Durmus Genç and her son Kamil Genç to offer his condolences.

"On this occasion, I once again commemorate our brothers and sisters who lost their lives in the Solingen massacre," Erdoğan said.

The house of the Turkish immigrant family was set ablaze on May 29, 1993, by four far-right extremists, who were later arrested and sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison.

The Genç family lost two daughters, two grandchildren, and a niece in the attack.

Also sending a condolence message, first lady Emine Erdoğan said Mevlüde Genç taught the world an "unforgettable lesson" by always calling for peace and friendship despite her pain.

"Racism is the common struggle of all geographies. No matter where in the world one lives, this behavior that deeply hurts human dignity can only be defeated by consciences that believe human beings are entrusted to humans," Erdoğan said on Twitter.