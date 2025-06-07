Nearly 2 Million muslims complete Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia

Around 2 million Muslims, performing the Hajj pilgrimage in the holy land, have officially completed their pilgrimage.

After performing the Arafat prayer, pilgrims traveled by bus to Muzdalifah, where they gathered stones for the symbolic stoning of the devil.

At the Jamarat area, they threw seven stones at the "Big Devil" or "Akaba Jamarat."

Following this, many pilgrims performed the Tawaf and Sa'i rituals at the Kaaba and shaved their heads before leaving their state of Ihram.

Some pilgrims also prayed the morning and Eid prayers at the Kaaba.