News Islamic World Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan shares message to mark Mawlid al-Nabi: "Arrival of Prophet Muhammad on Earth is the greatest mercy"

Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan shares message to mark Mawlid al-Nabi: "Arrival of Prophet Muhammad on Earth is the greatest mercy"

Emine Erdoğan conveyed a message on the occasion of Mawlid night, highlighting the significance of the Prophet's arrival as the greatest mercy and guidance for humanity. She expressed her hope that this sacred night would bring enlightenment through the Prophet's intercession and grace, helping people stay on the path of truth and virtue, and strengthening their feelings of love and brotherhood.

Agencies and A News ISLAMIC WORLD Published September 26,2023 Subscribe

Emine Erdoğan, the wife of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, extended her greetings on the occasion of Mawlid al-Nabi, emphasizing the profound significance of the arrival of Prophet Muhammad Mustafa.



The Turkish first lady conveyed her congratulations to the people of Türkiye and the entire Islamic world, highlighting that the Prophet's arrival on Earth is the greatest mercy and guidance bestowed upon humanity.



Mrs. Erdoğan expressed her hope that this holy night, with the intercession and grace of the Prophet, would bring enlightenment and help people stay on the path of truth and virtue. She also prayed for the strengthening of feelings of sympathy and brotherhood among individuals.





