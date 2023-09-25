Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemns Israeli raid that left 2 Palestinians dead

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday condemned an Israeli raid on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, which resulted in the killing of two Palestinians.

"The OIC strongly condemns today's raid by Israeli occupation forces, which resulted in the martyrdom of two Palestinian youths and damage to the infrastructure of the Nur Shams Refugee Camp, along with the crimes committed by Israeli occupation forces in the occupied Palestinian territories," an OIC statement said.

The statement said that Israel increased its attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip, adding that Israeli attacks constitute "war crimes and crimes against humanity."

It also called on the international community to put pressure on Israel in order to put an end to its crimes and repeated violations.

Earlier, Israeli forces killed two Palestinians during a raid on the Nur Shams Refugee Camp in the Tulkerem city of the occupied West Bank, and damaged the camp's streets, infrastructure and Palestinians' vehicles with bulldozers.

The occupied West Bank has been experiencing heightened tension for months due to Israeli military incursions and attacks by Jewish settlers, leading to serious confrontations.







