Hagia Sophia Mosque celebrates third anniversary of worship reopening

On the anniversary of the reopening of Hagia Sophia Mosque for worship, Muslims from various nations stood side by side with Istanbul Governor Davut Gül during the morning prayer led by the President of the Presidency of Religious Affairs, Ali Erbaş.

After the prayer, Erbaş stated in his speech that they were experiencing one of the happiest days, saying, "Three years ago, on July 24, 2020, an 86-year-old longing came to an end. With the decision of our esteemed President,Hagia Sophia was reopened for worship. And now, three years have passed, and according to the research conducted in these three years, 21 million people have visited Hagia Sophia."

Erbaş expressed his wish for millions of people to worship in Hagia Sophia until the Day of Judgment, and continued:

"Hagia Sophia is a legacy left by Fatih Sultan Mehmet, the most significant symbol of the conquest of Istanbul. However, for 86 years, Hagia Sophia was not a place of worship. Our ancestors and many who have passed away before us lived with this longing and could not witness these days. InshaAllah, throughout our lives, we will worship in Hagia Sophia and make the best use of it, striving to bring comfort to the souls of our ancestors who departed with this longing."

Recalling the lines from Necip Fazıl Kısakürek's poem, "You boil with conscience torment, Sakarya; you are a stranger in your own homeland, a pariah in your own homeland," Erbaş said, "Three years ago, this nation ended the state of being a stranger in its own homeland for Hagia Sophia. Worshipping in mosques is one of the most preferred forms of worship. I particularly call on our youth. Ayasofya is open; from now on, let us be more sensitive to visiting Hagia Sophia and performing our prayers in this grand mosque. Wherever we are in Türkiye, let them come and visit Hagia Sophia."

One of the worshipers, Beyhan Cengiz, expressed his feelings to the journalists after the prayer and thanked the President of the Presidency of Religious Affairs, Ali Erbaş, saying, "He invited Türkiye, and we responded to his invitation. We gathered here in prayers. May our prayers be accepted and blessed by Allah. Our cherished place of worship has brought joy to the faces of Muslims. We are proud to be able to make this speech today. May Allah protect our places of worship to the end."