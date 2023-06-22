Pilgrims in Mecca continue spiritual journey with visit to Mount Arafat

Amid the scorching heat, pilgrims from across the globe embarked on a spiritual journey by visiting Mount Arafat while gathering in the holy city of Mecca to perform the Hajj pilgrimage. They seek forgiveness and strive for a deeper connection with their faith.

The Hajj pilgrimage, a fundamental pillar of Islam, is a compulsory duty for financially capable and physically fit Muslims to fulfill at least once in their lifetime.

As a part of the Hajj, pilgrims in Mecca continue their spiritual journey by visiting the significant site of Jabal al-Rahmah (the Mount of Mercy). It is a rocky hill within the plain of Mount Arafat, located approximately 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

This site holds great historical and religious importance as it is believed to be the place where Prophet Adam and Eve met on Earth and where their first repentance was accepted.

Despite the scorching heat, pilgrims gathered near the hill, offering prayers and capturing cherished moments.

The pilgrimage serves as an opportunity for Muslims to seek forgiveness, pray for the well-being of humanity, and strengthen their spiritual connection with Allah.

Mount Arafat is a granite hill in the east of Mecca. It is also known as the Mount of Mercy (Jabal ar-Rahmah).

The hill is the place where the Islamic Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) stood and delivered the Farewell Sermon to the Muslims who had accompanied him for the Hajj towards the end of his life. It reaches about 70 meters (230 feet) in height.

According to Islamic tradition, it was on Mount Arafat that Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) delivered his last speech. The pilgrims will spend the whole day on Arafat supplicating to Allah to forgive their sins and praying for personal strength in the future. They also collect stones for the stoning of Satan.

Arafah rituals end at sunset and pilgrims then move to Muzdalifah for shortened Maghrib prayer and Isha prayers and for a short rest.