Pakistan to dispatch 100,000 winterized tents to earthquake-hit Türkiye this month

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said his country will dispatch 100,000 winterized tents to the earthquake victims of Türkiye by the end of this month.

These tents, Sharif said, are being prepared in consultation with Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), considering the weather conditions of the earthquake-hit areas.

Sharif made the announcement in the northeastern city of Lahore during a meeting with the representatives of Pakistani charities taking part in relief and rescue operations in Türkiye and Syria, said a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

The purpose of the meeting attended by the representatives of Al-Khidmat Foundation, Sailani Welfare Trust, and Edhi Foundation, was to improve coordination and accelerate the funds and relief goods collection for the earthquake victims.

Among other attendees were the Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who also heads the country's relief operation for the earthquake victims, and Pakistani ambassadors to Türkiye and Syria.

Lauding the efforts of Pakistani charities, the premier directed that the relief goods collected by all the local charities be sent to Türkiye and Syria through the country's National Disaster and Management Authority (NDMA).

He also directed the NDMA to further strengthen the supply chain of relief goods to Türkiye and Syria, besides preparing a supply plan for March, the statement added.

Sharif formed a sub-committee of the Cabinet that will coordinate between the government and the local charities for the collection and dispatching of relief goods to Türkiye and Syria.

Pakistan has already dispatched over 500 tons of relief goods to Türkiye.

At least 40,642 people were killed and over 108,000 injured in two powerful earthquakes that rocked southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, according to the latest official figures.

The 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Elazig and Sanliurfa.

In Syria, at least 5,840 people have been killed.