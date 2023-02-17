Turkish president marks Muslim holy night of Miraj

Türkiye's president late Friday marked the Muslim holy night of Lailat al Miraj.

The night-also known as the Night of Ascension-is generally observed on the 27th day of the Islamic month of Rajab, the seventh month in the Islamic calendar.

"I congratulate the Lailat al Miraj of our august nation and the Islamic world. I wish this blessed night which we observe during these challenging days and which is filled with Allah's infinite wisdom, brings health, peace and well-being to our country. May our night be blessed," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Twitter.

The Lailat al Miraj marks the Prophet Muhammad's nighttime journey from Mecca to the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem from where he ascended into heaven.