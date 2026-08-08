Australia’s New South Wales confirms bird flu cases in native birds

Australia's New South Wales government has confirmed two new cases of H5 avian influenza in native birds, bringing the state's total to four, ABC News reported Saturday, citing an official government statement.

The latest cases involved greater crested terns found dead near Narooma on the south coast and Wentworth in western New South Wales.

The birds were reported by members of the public and tested by the state's H5 response team.

The first two New South Wales cases were detected in migratory petrels near Port Stephens in July.

Environment Minister Penny Sharpe said the detections were not unexpected and the government was prepared to manage further impacts.

Authorities are continuing surveillance in affected areas, while the government works with the poultry industry to strengthen biosecurity.

No H5 cases have been detected in New South Wales poultry so far.

Australian Chief Veterinary Officer Beth Cookson said Friday that testing had confirmed another 20 positive detections in Victoria state, all involving greater crested terns in the Portland and Nelson area.

Australia has now recorded 175 confirmed or presumed positive H5 bird flu detections based on tested samples.

However, authorities said there had been no detections in poultry or Australia's agricultural production system, while the risk to humans remained very low.

Concerns have also prompted the Royal Adelaide Show to cancel bird and poultry exhibits scheduled for next month.



