Suspected Ebola cases surpass 1,000 in Democratic Republic of Congo

The number of suspected Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo has surpassed 1,000 amid a surge across eastern provinces, according to a situation report released Wednesday by the Health Ministry.

The cumulative number of suspected Ebola cases stands at 1,077, with 121 confirmed cases as well 17 deaths since the outbreak was declared on May 15, the report showed.

The ministry indicated that the Ebola epidemic has affected 13 health zones across three provinces, including Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu.

"Surveillance, screening and community awareness operations remain intensified despite operational challenges reported in the field," it said.

Congolese authorities have suspended social activities in Ituri, the epicenter of the outbreak, including sports, to prevent the spread of Ebola.

According to Public Health Minister Roger Kamba, around 3,600 people have been in contact with the patients.

Ten countries including Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, Angola, Burundi, the Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Zambia face the risk of an Ebola outbreak, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Seven cases have so far been recorded in neighboring Uganda since the current outbreak.

Uganda on Wednesday announced the temporary closure of its border with Congo to mitigate the risk of the disease spreading in the country.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised the alert level to "very high," and several countries neighboring Congo have intensified measures to prevent the virus from spreading, including restricting travel from Congo.