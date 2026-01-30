Genetic factors' impact on lifespan exceeds estimations

The study, conducted on twins by an international team of researchers, found that the genetic contribution to lifespan is as high as 55%.

The new findings are considerably higher than previous estimates, which placed the genetic impact on lifespan between 6% and 33%.

These results are considered a surprising development for the biohacker community, which claims that lifespan can be extended through supplements and special drug regimens.



Experts state that they conducted a more precise analysis by dividing deaths into "external" and "internal" factors to arrive at this figure. When external factors such as accidents and infections are excluded, genetics are found to be as influential as fundamental biological traits like height or body structure.

Lead author of the study, Ben Shenhar, stated that the obtained figure is not a coincidence, as other aging-related biological processes, such as the age of menopause, are also hereditary to approximately 50%.



Assoc. Prof. Morten Scheibye-Knudsen from the University of Copenhagen pointed out that genes determine the limits of lifespan, citing that yeast lives for 13 days, while humans live for a maximum of 120 years, as an example.

Scheibye-Knudsen emphasized that this situation cannot be explained by behavior alone.

Although the impact of genetics is increasing, experts warn that the importance of a healthy lifestyle has not diminished.

The fact that 55% of lifespan is due to genetics means that the remaining 45% still consists of controllable factors such as nutrition, exercise, and habits.



Researchers state that this data should not lead people to fatalism, as lifestyle determines the direction in which genetic potential will evolve.