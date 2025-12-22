Measles cases in Australia nearly triple in 2025 compared to 2024

Measles cases in Australia have nearly tripled in 2025 compared to last year, local media reported Monday.

Australia has recorded 168 measles cases so far this year, up from 57 cases reported in 2024, according to ABC News.

The rise comes as around 59 countries experienced large-scale measles outbreaks worldwide in 2024.

Australia reported 26 measles cases in 2023 and seven cases in 2022, while no cases were recorded in 2021.

The country was declared measles-free in 2014; however, cases surged again in 2019, reaching 284.

Measles is a highly contagious and serious airborne disease caused by a virus that can lead to severe complications and death, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Despite the availability of an effective vaccine, around 95,000 measles-related deaths were reported globally in 2024, mostly among unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children under the age of 5.





