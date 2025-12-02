WHO reports over a billion people living with obesity worldwide

Director-General Ghebreyesus mentioned that obesity, a chronic and recurring disease, leads to heart diseases, diabetes, and some types of cancer. He highlighted that in 2024, obesity was linked to 3.7 million deaths globally, placing significant pressure on health systems and economies.

Ghebreyesus said, "In recent years, a class of drugs initially developed for diabetes treatment, known as glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1s), has been approved for obesity treatment in many countries.

This September, WHO added GLP-1 to its list of essential medications for the treatment of high-risk groups in diabetes. Today, we are releasing new recommendations for the use of GLP-1s in treating obesity in adults. These new drugs provide a potent clinical tool that offers hope to millions."

Emphasizing that the obesity crisis will not be solved by medications alone, Ghebreyesus remarked, "Obesity is a complex disease that requires comprehensive and lifelong care."

He noted that obesity has many social, commercial, and environmental determinants, and addressing it requires efforts in many areas, hence the therapies in their newly published guide are about integration.

In the guide, Ghebreyesus underscored a holistic strategy built on three therapies: "First is creating healthier environments through strong policies. Second is protecting individuals at high risk through screening and early intervention. Third is ensuring lifelong, person-centered care for those living with obesity."