Blocking brain cell free radicals may help prevent dementia: Study

Researchers from the Weill Cornell Medicine center discovered that free radicals generated at a specific site in non-neuronal brain cells, called astrocytes, may promote dementia.

The scientific finding that was published Tuesday in the Nature Metabolism journal said blocking the specific site lowers brain inflammation and protects neurons.

The discovery could lead to the development of new treatments for neurodegenerative disorders, including frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

"We can now target specific mechanisms and go after the exact sites that are relevant for disease," said Dr. Anna Orr, co-leader of the research, emphasizing the "translational potential" of the discovery.

Research was focused on mitochondria -- metabolic structures inside cells that generate energy from food and, in the process, release molecules known as reactive oxygen species (ROS).

At low levels, ROS play an important role in cell function, but they can be harmful when produced in excess or at the wrong time.

Researchers identified several small molecules called S3QELs, or "sequels" that could have therapeutic potential for blocking ROS.

Tests on mice with dementia showed that S3QELs reduced brain inflammation and harmful changes in the tau protein, even in late treatments.

Researchers said prolonged treatment with S3QEL extended lifespan in the mice, was well-tolerated and produced no obvious side effects.

The team plans to continue developing the S3QEL compounds.