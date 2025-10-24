Employers face soaring health costs from weight-loss drugs

The rapid rise in the use of blockbuster weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy and Ozempic is straining US employers' health budgets, prompting some to reconsider whether to cover the costly medications, according to a survey released this week by the nonprofit health research group KFF, CNN reported.

Based in California, KFF, formerly the Kaiser Family Foundation, tracks US health policy trends and costs.

Its latest survey found that 43% of large companies — those with more than 5,000 workers — now cover GLP-1 drugs for obesity, up from 28% last year. By contrast, only 16% of mid-sized firms offer the benefit.

KFF CEO Drew Altman said employers are facing "a quiet alarm bell" over accelerating health costs.

The medications, originally designed for diabetes, have become hugely popular for weight loss. But their steep price — about $1,350 per month for Wegovy -- has caused prescription drug spending to surge. Nearly 60% of large employers said usage was higher than expected, while two-thirds reported a "significant" impact on costs.

Some companies told KFF they now spend more on GLP-1 drugs than on any other medication. Others have limited eligibility or dropped the benefit entirely to manage expenses.

Rising drug costs are adding pressure to US health premiums, which now average $27,000 a year for family coverage, up 6% from 2024, KFF said. Analysts expect further increases in 2026 as demand for GLP-1 drugs expands and new medical uses gain approval.



