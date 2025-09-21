Southern Chinese city of Jiangmen sees over 1,700 Chikungunya fever cases

The southern Chinese city of Jiangmen has seen over 1,700 cases of Chikungunya fever, a viral illness spread by mosquitoes, state-run Xinhua News reported on Saturday.

Authorities in the city in the Guangdong Province announced on Friday a total of 1,714 confirmed cases of Chikungunya fever, triggering a public health emergency response.

At a Saturday press conference, officials said that all the reported cases were mild, with no reports of severe or fatal infections. As a result of the outbreak, the city government on Friday officially declared a Level III public health emergency.

The virus spreads to people through the bite of an infected mosquito, with the most common symptoms including fever and joint pain.

The virus is rarely fatal, but newborns, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems face a greater risk.





