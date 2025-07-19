Marmara University launches AI-driven radiotherapy

Cancer, which has deeply affected millions of lives for years, means a long and challenging struggle for both patients and their loved ones.

Advances in medical technology provide significant contributions to the treatment process, offering hope to patients. New-generation devices also aim to make treatment less exhausting for patients.

Radiotherapy, one of the fundamental pillars of cancer treatment, has undergone a major transformation in recent years with modern approaches.

Radiotherapy, frequently used alongside surgery, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy, targets tumor tissue while aiming to minimize damage to surrounding healthy tissues. This is where artificial intelligence (AI) technology comes into play, making radiotherapy more precise, faster, and personalized, thus providing both physical and psychological support to patients.

Marmara University Pendik Training and Research Hospital has taken a pioneering step by launching an AI-supported radiotherapy unit. Prof. Dr. Zerrin Özgen from the Radiation Oncology Clinic explained the effects and benefits of this innovative approach on patients.

PERSONALIZED TREATMENT PLAN FOR EACH PATIENT

Radiotherapy is a treatment method that uses high-energy rays (usually X-rays) to destroy cancer cells or stop their growth. Each patient's radiotherapy process is carefully planned by analyzing the tumor's location, size, and surrounding tissues. The treatment is then administered in sessions according to this plan. This personalized approach, tailored to the patient's physiology and tumor characteristics, directly impacts the success of the treatment.

ADVANTAGES OF AI-SUPPORTED RADIOTHERAPY

The technological capacity of the devices used in radiotherapy, a critical component of cancer treatment, is as important as treatment planning. Prof. Dr. Özgen highlights the role of these devices:

"Radiotherapy units need to use highly advanced and modern technologies and new systems. The equipment plays a crucial role in ensuring patient comfort during treatment and in the outcomes of the therapy."

By deploying a high-tech AI-supported radiotherapy unit, Marmara University Pendik Training and Research Hospital has made a significant breakthrough. This next-generation system offers major advantages over previous ones. Prof. Dr. Özgen explains what sets this device apart:

"The most important difference is that we can treat the patient with very high accuracy. We can also create treatment plans faster and more accurately. Quality controls are easier to perform. Thanks to this device and equipment, we can better protect the patient's healthy organs during treatment."

PROVIDING COMFORT DURING SESSIONS

One of the most critical factors during radiotherapy is ensuring the patient remains still throughout the treatment. Although it may seem simple, staying in the same position for minutes can be difficult for patients. The new AI-supported radiotherapy device offers advantages in this respect as well:

"It is important for the patient to stay still during treatment. With this equipment, the patient's comfort is maintained with less disturbance while ensuring immobility. The six-directional movement of the treatment table allows correction of any slight movements during the session."

The new-generation AI-supported radiotherapy unit is used in the treatment of various cancers, including lung, brain tumors, leukemia, and bone tumors.