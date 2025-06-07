New coronavirus strain in China could pose global pandemic risk

A new strain of coronavirus discovered in China has raised concerns that it could cause a global pandemic due to its potential to mutate and infect humans. Named HKU5-CoV-2, this variant is capable of infecting more animal species than the COVID-19 virus, increasing the risk of cross-species transmission.

The virus was first discovered in China in February, and experts are worried that a small mutation could allow it to jump to humans and lead to a widespread outbreak.

COULD MUTATE TO INFECT HUMANS

A study by researchers at Washington State University published in Nature Communications explored a lesser-known group of coronaviruses known as merbecoviruses, including the deadly Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) virus and HKU5. The team examined how the new virus interacts with human cells.

The study found that a small mutation in the virus's spike protein could enable it to attach to human throat, mouth, and nose cells, allowing it to infect both respiratory and intestinal cells.

CLOSELY RELATED TO MERS

According to the World Health Organization, about 35% of individuals infected with MERS have died. Since 2012, cases have been reported in 27 countries, with 858 deaths.

While the HKU5 virus was initially considered a lower risk, as it did not easily infect human cells like the SARS-CoV-2 virus (responsible for COVID-19), scientists now caution that it could evolve to do so.

ZOONOTIC DISEASE CONCERNS

The virus was first found in bats at a laboratory in China, the same place where COVID-19 is believed to have originated. Researchers warn that with the right mutations, the HKU5-CoV-2 virus could potentially spread to humans.

Professor Michael Letko, the virologist leading the study, said, "HKU5 viruses are only a small step away from jumping to humans." He added that while there's no evidence yet of human-to-human transmission, the potential exists, and this virus must be closely monitored.

Letko also expressed concern over the risk of zoonotic diseases, given the conditions in China's wildlife markets where animals are kept in close quarters, which may facilitate the spread of diseases from animals to humans.