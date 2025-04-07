Deadly, drug-resistant bacteria detected in Malaysian hospital

A deadly, highly antibiotic-resistant strain of Acinetobacter baumannii has been detected in a hospital in Terengganu, Malaysia. Scientists identified the strain as belonging to the globally prevalent GC2 lineage, posing a serious public health threat.

Researchers analyzed 126 bacterial samples collected between 2011 and 2020, revealing strong resistance to multiple antibiotics—especially carbapenems, typically the first line of treatment for A. baumannii infections. The findings, published in Microbial Genomics, showed that 97% of the samples carried plasmid DNA responsible for spreading resistance.

Dr. David Cleary from the University of Birmingham stressed that insufficient surveillance in low- and middle-income countries poses major risks and highlighted the need for better tracking systems and treatment protocols.

Lead author Prof. Chew Chieng Yeo from Malaysia's Sultan Zainal Abidin University emphasized the importance of international collaboration in tackling the spread of drug-resistant bacteria, especially in regions lacking data.

A. baumannii is known to cause infections in the blood, lungs, urinary tract, and wounds—particularly in hospital settings. The World Health Organization classifies it as a "critical priority threat" due to its resistance to antibiotics.