COVID-19 survivors may face higher alzheimer’s risk, study finds

Scientists have discovered that individuals who have had COVID-19 may have higher levels of biological markers associated with Alzheimer's disease. According to a new study, changes in brain proteins observed in individuals infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus can have effects equivalent to four years of aging.

The study found that people who experienced severe COVID-19 and were hospitalized showed more pronounced changes, particularly among those with dementia risk factors like high blood pressure.

Researchers believe that COVID-19 may lead to inflammation in brain cells, accelerating the accumulation of beta-amyloid proteins.

However, the researchers emphasize that these findings do not establish a direct causal link, as the study is observational and cannot confirm that COVID-19 directly causes Alzheimer's.

Experts also note that other infections, like the flu, could produce similar effects.

Neuroscience expert Eugene Duff from Imperial College London said, "We think that COVID-19 may trigger changes that lead to neurodegenerative diseases, but we don't yet fully understand how this happens or what the long-term effects will be."

Alzheimer's disease, which affects over 55 million people worldwide, is responsible for approximately 10 million new dementia cases each year, according to the World Health Organization.

Researchers stress that further studies are needed to understand how COVID-19 may impact this trend and the importance of early diagnosis and preventative measures.