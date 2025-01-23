Breakthrough in alzheimer’s and parkinson’s treatment

In a study led by Prof. Dr. Fikret Şahin from Ankara University, the mechanism by which a drug used for 50 years to treat Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases was discovered for the first time. The study revealed a method to potentially reverse the protein misfolding and accumulation that causes these diseases.

Prof. Şahin highlighted the future impact of Alzheimer's, predicting that 3-4% of the population will face the disease by 2050, potentially leading to a $20 trillion healthcare cost in the U.S. alone. He explained that many neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, stem from misfolded protein accumulation in cells. After ten years of research, the team identified a method to prevent these diseases from forming.

He also emphasized the potential impact on treating mental illnesses, suggesting that this discovery could also help with depression, schizophrenia, and other mental disorders. Prof. Şahin believes that the drug's mechanism could change treatment approaches, leading to more effective therapies.

The study, published in Scientific Reports (Nature's Q1 journal), presents a groundbreaking approach to addressing neurodegenerative diseases and protein-related conditions, including cancer and diabetes.