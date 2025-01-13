Cold weather increases blood pressure risk: Expert tips for winter

One of the health problems that bothers many people during cold weather is blood pressure. It is extremely important to monitor blood pressure levels during this period, as the drop in temperature increases the risk of high blood pressure.

Hypertension is a very common health issue worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, there are about 1.3 billion people worldwide with hypertension.

In Türkiye, according to the Turkish Society of Cardiology, one in every three adults suffers from hypertension.

Prof. Dr. Engin Bozkurt states that blood pressure levels tend to rise during cold weather.

"Systolic blood pressure (the higher number) increases by an average of 3-4 mmHg in cold weather. For every 10-degree drop in temperature, systolic pressure increases by 1.8-2 mmHg, and diastolic pressure increases by 1.1 mmHg. This effect is more noticeable, especially in individuals over 80, those diagnosed with hypertension, those with cardiovascular diseases, and those exposed to extremely cold temperatures that are far below seasonal norms."

WHY DOES COLD WEATHER RAISE BLOOD PRESSURE?

Prof. Dr. Bozkurt emphasizes that there are several reasons for this. "Cold weather causes blood vessels in the body to constrict, which leads to a rise in blood pressure. Many people avoid going outside because of the cold and fear of getting sick. This reduces physical activity, which also causes a slight increase in blood pressure."

WHAT SHOULD HYPERTENSION PATIENTS BE MINDFUL OF DURING THE WINTER MONTHS?

Bozkurt mentions several important steps that should be followed to normalize and control blood pressure levels during the winter.

DRESS WARMLY

Prof. Dr. Engin Bozkurt emphasizes the importance of patients dressing warmly to maintain body temperature. "Especially when going outside, clothes that protect from the cold should be worn, and accessories like hats and gloves should be used. Sudden temperature changes should be avoided; for instance, when transitioning from a cold environment to a warm one, care should be taken. Salt intake should be limited, and a healthy, balanced diet should be followed. Additionally, processed foods should be avoided, and foods rich in potassium should be consumed."

EXERCISE

Physical activity may decrease in the winter months. Therefore, light exercises that can be done indoors should be preferred. Additionally, smoking and alcohol consumption should be avoided, adequate sleep should be ensured, and stress management should be practiced.

Prof. Dr. Engin Bozkurt stresses that blood pressure medications should be taken regularly, and doctor visits should not be skipped.

Also, individuals should measure their blood pressure regularly and seek medical attention immediately in case of sudden changes.