Japan scientists develop breakthrough painkiller antibody

Scientists from Kindai University in Japan have made a groundbreaking discovery in pain management. A new antibody targeting cell adhesion molecule 1 (CADM1), called 3E1, is showing promising effects as a long-lasting, side-effect-free painkiller. The 3E1 antibody targets CADM1 protein on sensory nerve cells, specifically affecting pain-sensing nerves.

The research team demonstrated that this antibody can suppress the activity of nerves transmitting pain signals. Led by Prof. Akihiko Ito and Dr. Fuka Takeuchi from Kindai University's Faculty of Medicine, the study's findings were published in the journal Life Sciences.

In the study, 3E1 was injected into the skin of mice, where it localized only to sensory nerves beneath the skin. In chemical-induced pain tests, mice treated with 3E1 showed significantly reduced pain behavior compared to the control group, with effects lasting up to 24 hours, much longer than existing local anesthetics.

A key advantage of 3E1 is its lack of negative effects on motor nerves. Tests on mice revealed no paralysis or behavioral abnormalities, only a suppression of pain perception.

Prof. Ito emphasized the importance of the discovery, suggesting that "the finding of an antibody that accumulates in nerves and provides pain relief with a single injection may open the door to a new field called 'antibody anesthetics.'"

Unlike existing antibody-based drugs for osteoarthritis and chronic pain, which have limited success due to serious side effects, 3E1 offers a safer alternative without affecting motor nerves or causing toxicity. The researchers are working on versions of the antibody that provide longer-lasting effects for potential human use, offering hope for treating chronic pain and other pain-related conditions.