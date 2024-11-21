MIT develops needle-free drug delivery system inspired by squids

Scientists have developed a method to deliver drugs directly to tissues using a microjet system inspired by squids. This method could eliminate needles, allowing macromolecules to be delivered more effectively.

Research conducted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Novo Nordisk has shown that this innovative method matches the effectiveness of existing injection methods as a needle-free alternative.

SQUID-INSPIRED TECHNOLOGY

The study, published in Nature, describes a microjet system inspired by the natural jet propulsion mechanism of cephalopod creatures.

This system aims to overcome the disadvantages of existing injection methods by delivering macromolecules such as insulin and RNA to gastrointestinal tissue via high-pressure jets.

Traditional needle-based drug applications pose challenges such as medical training requirements, needle injury risks, and waste management.

However, the new system aims to overcome these challenges, improve patient adherence to treatment, and enhance drug absorption.

FOUR DIFFERENT DEVICE MODELS DEVELOPED

Researchers optimized the microjet system (MiDe) to deliver drugs to gastrointestinal tissues.

Devices were designed in four different models suitable for autonomous and endoscopic guidance. Radial models (MiDeRad) were optimized for tubular structures like the small intestine, while axial models (MiDeAx) were developed for larger areas like the stomach.

Devices were tested in laboratory settings under various parameters (nozzle diameter, pressure level, jet angle).

Ex vivo trials examined fluid distribution and tissue penetration using pig tissue, while in vivo tests delivered therapeutic agents such as insulin, GLP-1 analogs, and siRNA to the gastrointestinal regions of pigs and dogs.

HIGH BIOAVAILABILITY AND SAFE USAGE

According to research results, MiDe devices significantly increased macromolecule bioavailability in gastrointestinal tissues.

For instance, the radial endoscopic device (MiDeRadEndo) achieved 67% bioavailability in pig intestines, while the axial device (MiDeAxEndo) reached 82% bioavailability in the stomach for siRNA applications.

Moreover, safety tests confirmed that the device did not cause tissue damage and effectively delivered therapeutic agents to the target tissue. The dual-nozzle design reduced recoil effects and increased stability.

RESULTS AND FUTURE APPLICATIONS

Researchers stated that this needle-free microjet system achieved bioavailability levels comparable to subcutaneous injections and demonstrated safe usage in gastrointestinal tissues.

The MiDe platform could provide an innovative solution for oral drug applications, enabling macromolecules to be delivered more effectively.

This technology could revolutionize drug and vaccine applications as an alternative to traditional methods.