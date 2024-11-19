Turkish scientists develop smartphone-based blood sugar monitoring device

A new device has been developed in İzmir, enabling diabetes patients to measure their blood sugar levels using their smartphones and share real-time data. The project, launched by scientists from five universities in İzmir, aims to improve the monitoring of blood sugar levels for better management of diabetes. The prototype device, which measures blood sugar from a fingertip blood sample, connects to a smartphone's charging port, allowing instant transmission of data to doctors or hospitals.

The device, which has applied for a patent, won second place and the "Best Presentation" award in the "Technology for Humanity in Health and First Aid" category at TEKNOFEST 2024 Mediterranean.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Dilek Büyükkaya Besen from Dokuz Eylül University, part of the project team, highlighted that many patients do not carry their blood sugar meters, making it difficult to detect sudden changes. She explained that the technology was developed to enhance patients' comfort and quality of life, aiming to make the device widely available for all people with diabetes or those requiring blood sugar measurements.

The device, still in the prototype phase, has shown reliable results in laboratory tests, and will soon be available for use after the testing and approval process. Health professionals can use the device to monitor real-time data, enabling faster consultation for patients with hypo- or hyperglycemia.

The team behind the device also includes Research Assistant Merve Dervişoğlu and Specialist Nurse Merve Günbaş from Dokuz Eylül University, along with Prof. Dr. Orhan Er from Bakırçay University and Dr. Yalın Kılıç from İzmir University of Economics.